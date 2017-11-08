NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Pence Addresses Prayer Vigil For Church Shooting Victims

FLORESVILLE, Texas (AP) – A hymn and an acoustic guitar opened a memorial service for victims of Sutherland Springs’ massacre.

Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were among those attending and speaking at the packed Floresville High School football stadium, where many in the crowd stood, swayed and sang along with the guitarist.

Pence told the crowd that the shooting at the First Baptist Church — which left 26 dead, including the unborn baby of one of those slain — was the worst mass shooting at a church in American history and called the gunman “deranged.” He added that “whatever animated the evil that descended on that small church, of the attacker’s desire was to silence their testimony of faith, they failed.”

Abbott began the service by praying “for healing and for help” and proclaiming Tuesday a statewide day of prayer.

Abbott said Texans come together at times of crisis and tragedy, as they did after Hurricane Harvey. He said, “It’s what we do.” People in the crowd answered “amen.”

A small clutch of victims’ family members sat off to the side on the running track. When Abbott recognized one of the men who shot at and pursued the attacker, the man stood, as did many in the crowd as they cheered.

