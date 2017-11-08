Report: Jerry Hires Attorney To Block Roger Goodell’s New Contract

NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going all in to block NFL owners from giving Commissioner Roger Goodell a new contract.

According to a report written by the New York Times, Jones told the six members of the league’s competition committee that he has hired high-profile attorney David Boies and will sue the NFL and fellow team owners if Goodell’s contract extension isn’t scrapped.

The Times reports that Jones spoke with owners from the Chiefs, Falcons, Giants, Patriots, Steelers and Texans on a conference call and informed them that legal papers had been drawn up and would be served on Friday if they didn’t agree to halt the commissioner’s new deal.

The New York Times says Jones motivation behind stopping Goodell from getting a new contract is because of the six-game suspension that was given to his star running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

Roger Goodell imposed a six-game ban on Elliott over domestic violence allegations despite no charges being filed in the case.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York will hold a panel hearing Thursday to determine if Elliott is awarded an emergency injunction.

If Elliott is granted the injunction, he’ll likely play the rest of the season while the case is wrapped up in the court system.

If the three-judge panel rules against him, then the NFL will be able to enforce the running back’s six-game suspension.

The hearing is scheduled to being at 1 p.m. CST Thursday.

