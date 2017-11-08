NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
‘Scream At The Sky’ Event Planned 1-Year After Election Of Trump

By Chelsea Wade
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – There’s an event Wednesday night, and we kid you not, called “Scream Helplessly at the Sky on the Anniversary of the Election.”

People across the country who are frustrated with President Donald Trump plan to literally scream it out.

Thousands of Facebook users have already signed up to attend events on Boston Common in Boston and in Washington Square Park in New York on Nov. 8. Events are also planned in Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, Austin and in Bellingham, Washington.

More than 200 people have said on Facebook that they are interested in attending the event on the Continental Avenue Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Dallas.

If you’re interested, it starts at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

