Texas Workforce Commission To Host Veterans Job Fair

(The above video is from the 2016 Hiring Red, White & You! event in Dallas – for reference only)

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A job fair for veterans is being held at nearly 30 locations around the state Thursday, including several in North Texas. Thousands of jobs are available for those who previously served in the military and their spouses.

It’s put on by the Texas Workforce Commission. “In cooperation with 28 Workforce Solutions partners, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, the Hiring Red, White & You! job fair connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background,” TWC said in a statement.

More than 16,000 veterans and 2,000 employers attended statewide job fairs in 2016, according to TWC. Over the past five years, the “Hiring Red, White & You!” job fair has connected more than 58,000 veterans with over 8,400 employers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that there are 927,000 veterans in Texas who are eligible for work.

Click here to see a list of locations.