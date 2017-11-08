NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Pence Set To Visit Sutherland Springs | Watch Live This Afternoon | Complete Coverage
ELECTION RESULTS: Local Races | Dallas Bond Issue | DCS Bus Service | Texas Constitution Amendments | U.S. Races

US Takes Steps To Make It Harder For Americans To Visit Cuba

Filed Under: commerce restrictions, Cuba, Cuba policy, Politics, travel, travel restrictions, treasury department, U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is imposing  on Cuba that will make it harder for Americans to visit the island nation.

New rules are coming out Wednesday that put in place President Donald Trump’s partial rollback of the Obama administration’s diplomatic opening with Cuba.

Americans wanting to visit Cuba will have to go as part of organized tour groups run by U.S. companies. A representative of the sponsoring group must accompany the travelers.

The Treasury Department is exempting trips booked before Trump announced his Cuba policy on June 16.

The State Department is also publishing a list of dozens of hotels, shops and other businesses that it says are linked to Cuba’s military.

Americans are banned from doing business with them — making travel even more complicated.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch