Voters Agree To Oust Dallas County Schools Bus Service

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The voters have spoken and the troubled agency responsible for getting tens of thousands of students to and from school in Dallas County will be abolished. On Tuesday voters cast their ballots and chose to dissolve the current Dallas County Schools (DCS) bus agency.

Dallas County Schools provides transportation for 70,000 students every day. And while the agency is going away school districts across North Texas tried to assure parents that their children would still be transported to and from school safely.

Parents, regardless of the outcome on the Dallas County Transportation vote, bus service is scheduled to run as usual. — Cedar Hill ISD (@cedarhillisd) November 8, 2017

Irving ISD families — school bus 🚌 transportation will continue no matter the outcome of the Dallas County Schools vote. #committed — Irving ISD (@IrvingISD) November 8, 2017

More than 56-percent of voters agreed that the agency should be shut down. While the bus service will temporarily remain the same for students, management of the agency will change before it is ultimately dissolved.

State senator Don Huffines said, “Right now there is going to be a very orderly transition. We will appoint a dissolution committee and they will continue to operate the system like they are right now throughout the school year. So, the big transition won’t really happen until the fall of ’18.”

At the end of the 2017-2018 school year each of the school districts in Aledo, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster and Richardson will have to manage their own bus service or hire a private company to pick up kids.

Senator Huffines led the effort to shutdown DCS and Tuesday night he talked about the upcoming changes and the immediate impact on families.

“It looks like the voters of Dallas County are going to be the big winners tonight because we are going to get rid of a dangerous, unreliable and financially corrupt government-run bus bureaucracy its really ripping off taxpayers,” he said.

DCS had a $42 million budget deficit early this year because of a revenue shortfall.

Later this morning Dallas independent School District (DISD) Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will discuss the outcome of the election.