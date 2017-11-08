NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Pence Set To Visit Sutherland Springs | Watch Live This Afternoon | Complete Coverage
ELECTION RESULTS: Local Races | Dallas Bond Issue | DCS Bus Service | Texas Constitution Amendments | U.S. Races

Voters Agree To Oust Dallas County Schools Bus Service

Filed Under: Aledo ISD, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Cedar Hill ISD, Dallas County Schools, DeSoto ISD, DISD, Highland Park ISD, Irving ISD, Lancaster ISD, Richardson ISD, school bus, school bus agency, school buses

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The voters have spoken and the troubled agency responsible for getting tens of thousands of students to and from school in Dallas County will be abolished. On Tuesday voters cast their ballots and chose to dissolve the current Dallas County Schools (DCS) bus agency.

Dallas County Schools provides transportation for 70,000 students every day. And while the agency is going away school districts across North Texas tried to assure parents that their children would still be transported to and from school safely.

More than 56-percent of voters agreed that the agency should be shut down. While the bus service will temporarily remain the same for students, management of the agency will change before it is ultimately dissolved.

State senator Don Huffines said, “Right now there is going to be a very orderly transition. We will appoint a dissolution committee and they will continue to operate the system like they are right now throughout the school year. So, the big transition won’t really happen until the fall of ’18.”

At the end of the 2017-2018 school year each of the school districts in Aledo, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster and Richardson will have to manage their own bus service or hire a private company to pick up kids.

Senator Huffines led the effort to shutdown DCS and Tuesday night he talked about the upcoming changes and the immediate impact on families.

“It looks like the voters of Dallas County are going to be the big winners tonight because we are going to get rid of a dangerous, unreliable and financially corrupt government-run bus bureaucracy its really ripping off taxpayers,” he said.

DCS had a $42 million budget deficit early this year because of a revenue shortfall.

Later this morning Dallas independent School District (DISD) Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will discuss the outcome of the election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch