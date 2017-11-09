Arrest Made In Dollar General Fatal Robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An arrest has been made in the case of Gabrielle Simmons who was killed during a robbery at a Dollar General store Monday according to Simmons’ family.

The mother of six was killed after giving up money from the register.

Dallas Police is set to brief media on development regarding fatal robbery of Dollar General employee Gabrielle Simmons. Family says arrest has been made. We'll have latest info starting at 4pm on @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/TzrMQifAVe — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) November 9, 2017

Dallas Police will release more info during press conference at 4pm.

This is breaking news. More details soon.

Simmons, a mother of six children, was shot in the chest after giving up the money in her register during the robbery.

“That was a very coward move of him. She gave up not only the money but she gave him the whole register and he still shot and killed her,” said Christopher Simmons, the victim’s brother.

Simmons said his sister was working at Dollar General to save up money to buy Christmas presents for her kids.

“She didn’t do anything wrong. She just went to work, she was on the clock working. She complied with everything and still lost her life,” said Simmons.

Investigators released new security camera footage on Wednesday night that appears to show a second person working with the gunman.