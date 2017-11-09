Astros’ Jose Altuve Awarded MLB Players Choice Award

NEW YORK (AP) – Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was voted outstanding player for the second straight season in Players Choice Awards balloting by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was selected Marvin Miller Man of the Year, given to the player who most inspires other players through on-field performances and contributions to his community. Rizzo was treated for limited state classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2008 and in 2012 founded the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, which funds pediatric cancer research and supports the families of children with cancer.

Altuve, who led the Astros to their first World Series championship, also was voted outstanding AL player for the second straight year. He hit .346 and won his third AL batting title in four years. Miami outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was the outstanding NL player, leading the major leagues with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs.

Washington right-hander Max Scherzer was picked as the outstanding NL pitcher, going 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and an NL-leading 268 strikeouts. Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber was the AL’s outstanding pitcher with an 18-4 record and big league-best 2.25 ERA.

New York outfielder Aaron Judge was the top AL rookie, setting a major league rookie record with 52 homers. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger was the top NL rookie, hitting an NL rookie record 39 homers after his late April debut.

Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas were the top comeback players. After shoulder, wrist, thumb, foot, hamstring and oblique injuries, the 33-year-old Zimmerman hit .303 with 36 homers and 108 RBIs, earning his first All-Star Game selection since 2009. The 29-year-old Moustakas returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained in May 2016 and hit .272 with 38 homers and 85 RBIs.

Balloting among big league players took place on Sept. 19 and results were announced Wednesday.

