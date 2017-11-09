Cowboys Dez Bryant: Despite Injuries, ‘I’m Playing Sunday’ Against The Falcons

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – I asked Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant a series of pointed questions on Thursday about his knee, his ankle, his status and his mood regarding Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

All 4-for-4 positive, he swears.

said he will return to practice Friday and plans to play Sunday at Atlanta.

Bryant suffered a bruised knee and sprained his ankle in Sunday’s win over Kansas City. He hasn’t practiced the past two days, but he said he’s feeling well and should be fine to play against the Falcons.

“I plan on playing Sunday,’’ he told me. “We’re on a roll to do something good. Got to be a part of that, want to be a part of that. If I’m good, I’m going to go. The way I feel right now, I expect to go.”

Bryant did not practice with the club on Wednesday all Thursday as he spent the time getting treatment with trainer Britt Brown. He insisted his bruised knee isn’t related to his knee injury from a year ago that caused him to miss games – and to grow emotional over the potential severity of that injury.

“Last year,’’ Bryant said, “was a totally different situation. You know how it was last year, it was kind of tough because I didn’t know what was going on … I could barely walk last year when that happened. I’m walking fine. I’ve been running around, jogging around fine. It’s good.’’

Bryant said he and Brown have agreed he will practice tomorrow.

Bryant also said the spirit of the 5-3 Cowboys is a strength — though he said that moments before the ruling came down from a New York court that Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott will begin his six-game suspension immediately.

“We love him,’’ Bryant said of his teammate. “It’s all positive love over here. That’s the only thing he’s going to get from (us.) … What this team is is a real team. That’s what I love about it.’’