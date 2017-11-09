Crosses Bring Sutherland Springs Families Together To Remember Loved Ones

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s surprising how much attention the 26 crosses at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs are getting since they appeared late yesterday.

Even family members of the victims have been compelled to come to the gathering spot to share their grief and stories about their loved ones and read inspiring messages from strangers.

“I don’t know anything else I can except extend some more comfort,” says Michelle Gilfer and nearby resident.

The memeorial brought Charlene Uhl out to the scene where her daughter Haley and 25 others are remembered on crosses not far from where they died. “It’s comforting, but none of them should have to be here.”

Uhl says her 16-year-old daughter planned to be a nurse. “She was going to make a difference in the world.”

That changed on Sunday when an armed man took down the teenager and seven other children during his senseless rampage.

“When I dropped her off at church that morning I gave her a kiss and said I love you and I’ll pick you up later.”

“I want her back she’s amazing and I just don’t know how to live life without her.”

Uhl says she fully supports the idea to tear down the house of worship which would only be a painful reminder of a young girl life taken too song.

“I think that’s a good idea because no one should ever have to go back inside that church again.”

If the church is demolished, the pastor has told Southern Baptist leaders that he would turn the site into a memorial.