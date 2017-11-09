Dallas ISD Considering Earlier Start Next Year

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Students in the Dallas School District may have their summer cut short by a week next year.

Officials say the district is considering starting on the third Monday in August, rather than the fourth Monday. This would apply not only to the 2018-19 school year, but to the 2019-20 school year.

“Dallas ISD has moved to become a District of Innovation, so we have the option to start school earlier,” says DISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris. “It gives us a little flexibility and better balance in the semester.”

But never fear. Just because school may start a week earlier doesn’t mean it will end a week later.

“The school year won’t last any longer,” says Harris. “The start time adjustment will allow for some more professional development days. Teachers can come in earlier, prepare more, and really be ready for their students.”

Dallas ISD would also spread out its holidays, and include a week-long Thanksgiving break.

“This would also help us plan in conjunction with the Dallas County Community College district,” says Harris. “Our schedule would help make sure those students don’t have conflicting school days. They won’t have to come in early when our fiscal year hasn’t started.”

Parents and students of Dallas ISD have until tomorrow to send in any questions, concerns or feedback on this proposal. The school board will make the final decision at their December meeting.

ONLINE: Proposed calendars and to give feedback to DISD.