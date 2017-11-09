Gasoline Prices Both Across Texas & Nationwide Up This Week

COPPELL (AP) – Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose a nickel this week to reach an average $2.30 per gallon. U.S. gasoline prices overall increased 6 cents to reach an average $2.56 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.21 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest retail gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.44 per gallon.

AAA experts say consumers took advantage of the recent unseasonably warm weather, with more people spending time outdoors and causing a spike in demand for gasoline.

