Mike Tyson Sent Back To US After Chile Denies Entry

Filed Under: Boxing, Chile, Chilean Police of Investigations, cocaine possession, convicted of assault, Criminal record, interpol, Mike Tyson, promotional appearance

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) – Chilean authorities say they’ve denied former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson entry to the country and are sending him back to the U.S.

Chile’s equivalent of the FBI said Thursday that Tyson doesn’t meet requirements for entry, apparently due to his criminal record. Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence in the 1990s for raping a teenage beauty-pageant contestant. He also has been convicted of assault and cocaine possession.

The Chilean Police of Investigations also said in a tweet that Interpol agents would escort him to a flight back to the U.S. in the evening.
Tyson came to Chile to take part in a promotional event for a TV channel.

In 2013, he was forced to scrap promotional appearances in London because the convictions barred him from entering Britain.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch