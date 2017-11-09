CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

NFL Players Union Agrees To Veterans Day Moment Of Silence

Filed Under: Football, Moment of Silence, national anthem, NFL, NFLPA, protest, Star Spangled Banner, two-minute moment of silence, U.S. military veterans, Veterans Day, Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL players union wants everyone in the league to honor a two-minute moment of silence on Sunday in observance of U.S. military veterans.

President Barack Obama signed into law the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act in October 2016. The act calls on all Americans to observe a two-minute moment of silence every Nov. 11.

With Veterans Day falling on Saturday this year, the players union voted to ask everyone in the NFL community to observe this moment of silence Sunday prior to kickoffs.

The NFLPA said it will work with the league office on logistics to implement the observance.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at players protesting during the national anthem, contending that kneeling during the “Star-Spangled Banner” disrespects the flag and U.S. military members.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch