Royce City Man Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer

TERRELL (CBSDFW.COM) – A Royce City man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer.

Terrell police say 20-year-old Dallas Foy Browning was taken into custody on Tuesday after detectives determined he stopped a homeless man while driving a dark blue Ford SUV with red and blue lights displayed on the front of the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect informed the homeless man he was an undercover detective with the Terrell Police Department and offered the homeless man a ride to a nearby restaurant.

While at the restaurant, Browning told the manager of the establishment that he was a police officer as well.

Police say the suspect didn’t attempt to show credentials, nor were they asked for.

Authorities were provided with a description of Browning and he was identified by a patrol division member as the suspect.

When contacted by a detective, Browning told the officer he was a member of a large Metro Fire Department. However, the particular fire department confirmed he was not an employee and had never applied there.

Browning then voluntarily came into Terrell police headquarters where he once again lied about working for a fire department.

Authorities determined an impersonating a public servant offense was valid and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Royce City police took him into custody later that day.