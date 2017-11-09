Tasha’s KRLD To Do List November 9-12, 2017

JFK Reporter Hugh Aynesworth, author of November 22, 1963: Witness to History, was the only journalist to witness the assassination of President Kennedy and both the arrest and murder of Lee Harvey Oswald. A four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, Aynesworth will speak at the Allen Public Library at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free. Call 214-509-4911.

Roy Rogers’ daughter rides back to Allen. Cheryl Rogers, daughter of film, television and rodeo icons Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, returns to the Allen Public Library 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 10, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free. She will present The Trail of Robin Hood, a 1950 film starring Roy Rogers, Trigger, Jack Holt, and Allan Lan. The music soundtrack is performed by Roy Rogers and The Riders of the Purple Sage. Filmed in California’s San Bernadino Mountains and Big Bear Lake, the Trucolor photography offers stunning scenery.

“Bill” Hughes was asleep in the radio operator bunk room of the USS Utah when a thunderous explosion almost threw him from his cot. Dozens of men were killed; more than 450 survived. Listen to the stories of Pearl Harbor survivor Bill Hughes and patriotic music performed by the Allen Community Band at 7:30 pm, Saturday, November 11, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free. Call 214-509-4911.

The Fort Worth Undy Run/Walk is Saturday at 9am at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington. Can’t make it to the Undy? Register as a Virtual Participant… $35 Adult / $30 Youth. All money raised will support Mary Crowley Cancer Research to continue making strides to knock colorectal cancer out of the top three cancer killers. Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States. For more information, please visit the Dallas-Fort Worth Undy Run/Walk page.

Check out the 12 Days of Christmas at the Dallas Arboretum today through January 7. Autumn at the Arboretum runs through November 22.

There is a ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Market at Plano Event Center today through Sunday. (11/9-12)

The 2017 Lone Star Film Festival continues today through Sunday in Sundance Square. This year’s Lone Star Film Festival will honor Fort Worth’s own Bill Paxton, a supporter and founding member of the Lone Star Film Society who died in February. Six of Paxton’s films will be featured during the festival and actress Cybill Shepherd will receive the first Bill Paxton Achievement in Film Award for Acting

American Heroes: A Salute to Veterans is today through Sunday at Colony 5 Star Sports Complex. It will feature the Oak Ridge Boys. (11/9-12)

Waxahachie Veterans Weekend and Re-enactment-Victory in Europe is Friday through Sunday in Historic Downtown Waxahachie. Meet and Greet WWII Veterans signing autographs…hear an Oral History Presentation at the Ellis County Museum…Campsites with Displays Featuring Equipment and Weapons…Display of Military Vehicles…Vintage Military Aircraft Flyovers during Saturday Activities…Outdoor Vendor Markets, Shopping and Other Fun Activities.

The Dallas Veterans Day Parade is Friday at Dallas City Hall. The route will start at Reunion Arena, will proceed north on Houston Street, east on Main Street, south on Ervay Street, west on Young Street, south on Akard Street and pass in review in front of City Hall.

The Farmers Branch Veterans Day Celebration is Friday at Farmers Branch Senior Center.

The NRH Veterans Day Celebration is Friday at Liberty Park.

The Irving Veterans Day Program is Friday at Irving Archives.

Willie Nelson and Family are playing Billy Bob’s Friday and Saturday.

The Frisco Community Parade is Saturday in Downtown Frisco.

Grapevine Veterans Day Parade and Fair is Saturday in Historic Downtown Grapevine.

A Veterans Day Ceremony and All American Lunch is Saturday at Grand Prairie Veterans Memorial.

Fort Worth’s Veterans Day Parade is Saturday at Sundance Square.

The McKinney Veterans Memorial is Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Arlington Heroes Parade is Saturday in Downtown Arlington.

There is a Veterans Day Picnic in the Park at City Lake Park in Mesquite Saturday.

The Air1 Positive Hits Tour featuring Skillet is Sunday at the Verizon.

The 30th annual Mid Cities Stamp Club Expo is Friday and Saturday at the Grapevine Convention Center.

ICE!-‘Twas the Night Before Christmas opens Friday at the Gaylord Texan and runs through January 1st.