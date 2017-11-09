TSA Screenings Fail To Spot Weapons Most Of The Time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – An undercover operation has revealed that Transportation Security Administration screenings at airports fail for the most part.
Homeland Security investigators found that, more than 70 percent of the time, undercover officers were able to get through TSA checkpoints with mock knives, guns and explosives, the House Homeland Security Committee was told Wednesday. Just two years ago, testing found a 95 percent failure rate, reports CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave.
The hearing was supposed to be closed but was opened to the press after members of Congress decided the findings were too urgent to be kept under wraps.
“We found that briefing disturbing,” said Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.
The DHS Office of Inspector General made eight classified recommendations based on the undercover operation. In a statement, the TSA said it took the “OIG findings very seriously and are implementing measures that will improve screening effectiveness at checkpoints.”
