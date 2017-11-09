Udder Surprise: Heifer Found In Family’s Swimming Pool

NEWTON, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An 800-pound heifer made a big splash when it was found in a North Carolina family’s swimming pool.

Catawba County Chief Animal Control Officer Jenna Arsenault told new organizations that after a 911 call came in Wednesday morning, officers arrived to find the young female bovine defiantly staring back at them from the pool in Newton, about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The pool’s owner, Burt Thornburg, says he looked out the door and thought something fell into the pool. He says he started ripping off the cover and uncovered the cow.

Authorities say a team managed to lasso the horns and pull the cow from the pool. The cow was believed to have been in the pool for more than two hours.

Authorities believe the cow was grazing and tried to walk across the pool cover, thinking it was solid.

