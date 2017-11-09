Local Woman Warns Others About An On-line Travel Site

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you trust on-line travel sites? One local woman has spent years fighting to ensure one site would tell her truth, as a warning for others.

“I need to use my voice, and tell the world about it.” Kristie Love wanted anyone who’d listen to know. Specifically, those using the travel web site Trip Advisor.

“I don’t want anyone ever to look back and say if only I’d known. Because they could’ve known had Trip Advisor left that there,” she says. Love is talking about a warning she left on a Trip Advisor review page for a Mexico resort she visited. Her message… a resort security guard raped her.

But Trip Advisor blocked her message. Deleting it repeatedly for the past seven years.

Recent published news reports confirmed there have been at least two more sex assaults of tourists at the same resort after Love’s 2010 attack.

Love said, “When I was contacted by some parents who took their 19-year-old daughter on vacation, the same resort, who was raped by a security guard.”

This week Trip Advisor started adding a warning to identify resorts with safety or discrimination complaints, including the resort where Love was attacked.

Trip Advisor issued, in part, a statement, saying they were horrified Love experienced the assault, and other travelers should be aware of the incident.

Love felt it was important to know that, “women having their voice, and recognizing ‘I did nothing wrong’.”