Wrong-Way Driver Causes Deadly Wreck On Central Expy In Dallas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A wrong way driver caused a deadly crash on US 75/Central Expressway overnight in Dallas.
Dallas Police say that just before midnight, a driver heading south on Central Expressway had no chance to avoid a speeding car coming the wrong way – right at him.
The two cars slammed into one another at full freeway speeds. Both cars practically disintegrated, leaving an explosion of debris scattered near Lovers Lane.
A third car was also caught up in the violent wreckage.
One person, who has yet to be identified, was killed on impact. The others were taken to a local hospital.
The south-bound lanes of Central Expressway were closed for nearly four hours.