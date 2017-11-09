CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Deadly Wreck On Central Expy In Dallas

Filed Under: Central Expressway, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, Hwy 75, Texas, wrong way accident

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A  wrong way driver caused a deadly crash on US 75/Central Expressway overnight in Dallas.

Dallas Police say that just before midnight, a driver heading south on Central Expressway had no chance to avoid a speeding car coming the wrong way – right at him.

The two cars slammed into one another at full freeway speeds. Both cars practically disintegrated, leaving an explosion of debris scattered near Lovers Lane.

A third car was also caught up in the violent wreckage.

One person, who has yet to be identified, was killed on impact. The others were taken to a local hospital.

The south-bound lanes of Central Expressway were closed for nearly four hours.

