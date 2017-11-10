20 Dallas Police Vice Officers Reassigned As Investigation Begins

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s been a shakeup in assignments for Dallas police officers. Chief Renee Hall made the changes for nearly two-dozen officers after a review raised concerns about operations in the Vice Unit.

The Chief has also recommended that the city hire an outside group, with law enforcement expertise, to take a deep look at what’s going on. In a press release statement Chief Hall said, “The irregularities are serious and it’s important to immediately launch a more thorough assessment and examination of this unit’s operations.”

Approximately 20 police officers, whose job it is to investigate crimes like prostitution and gambling, have been reassigned and will now be working in other areas with critical needs: robbery and domestic violence.

The action came after a normal review of the unit when the Chief said she found a number of “procedural and operational inconsistencies.”

Chief Hall wouldn’t go into detail about the issues with the unit saying that it would not be fair to officers to talk about the specifics of what her review found. When asked that very question she said, “You have questions. I have questions. I am attempting to get answers, I have another meeting [and] as soon as I have more information for you I will provide that to you.”

While the investigation is underway Chief Hall said DPD would have the same level of Vice Unit enforcement as before. Patrol officers will be handling prostitution cases and narcotics detectives will work undercover operations.