Backups Expected As Crews Close U.S. 75 In Plano & Richardson

Filed Under: Central Expressway, PGBT, Plano Parkway, President George Bush Turnpike, road closed, Road Closure, road closures, road construction, txdot, U.S. 75

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers adjust your routes – U.S. 75/Central Expressway will be closed this weekend in Richardson and Plano. The shutdown will allow crew to do demolition work on the Plano Parkway bridge.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say nearly two miles of U.S. 75 will be closed, in both directions, from just south of Renner Road to ‪15th Street. That area includes the entrance and exit ramps to and from the President George Bush Turnpike.

u s 75 road closure Backups Expected As Crews Close U.S. 75 In Plano & Richardson

So when will this impact local drivers? The closure ‪begins at 3 a.m. on Saturday and will run ‪until Monday at 5 a.m. This means drivers in the area need to be prepared to take the frontage roads all weekend long.

Click here to check current traffic conditions in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch