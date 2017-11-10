Backups Expected As Crews Close U.S. 75 In Plano & Richardson

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers adjust your routes – U.S. 75/Central Expressway will be closed this weekend in Richardson and Plano. The shutdown will allow crew to do demolition work on the Plano Parkway bridge.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say nearly two miles of U.S. 75 will be closed, in both directions, from just south of Renner Road to ‪15th Street. That area includes the entrance and exit ramps to and from the President George Bush Turnpike.

So when will this impact local drivers? The closure ‪begins at 3 a.m. on Saturday and will run ‪until Monday at 5 a.m. This means drivers in the area need to be prepared to take the frontage roads all weekend long.

