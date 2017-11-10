CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Dallas Holiday Parade In Danger Of Being Cancelled

Filed Under: children's health, Christmas, Dallas Holiday Parade, Parade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been around for nearly three decades, but this year, the Dallas Holiday Parade may not happen. It was formerly named the Adolphus Children’s Parade and, most recently, the Children’s Health Holiday Parade.

The director said the parade has only been cancelled twice before for bad weather and never because of money.

screen shot 2017 11 10 at 6 22 13 pm Dallas Holiday Parade In Danger Of Being Cancelled

Dallas Holiday Parade (CBS11 file)

Jeffrey Giles, executive director for the Dallas Holiday Parade, is scrambling to save a Dallas holiday tradition.

“You don’t want to be that grinch. But at the same time, it takes money to make something like this happen,” said Giles.

Giles is still trying to come up with $373,000 for the parade. “This is the last weekend. This is the final hurrah,” he said.

The floats have already been designed and built. They are waiting in limbo.

Fifteen-hundred people snapped up tickets for a seat. The parade is scheduled for December 2.

“It’s not just the disappointment of the people who come to watch the parade. It’s the disappointment of the 5,100 people estimated to march in the parade,” said Giles.

A spokesperson for Children’s Health emailed CBS 11 a statement that read in part, “After hosting the parade for nearly three decades, we have decided to move forward with other meaningful ways to bring cheer to families in our community this holiday season.”

Giles is hoping to find new sponsors with deep pockets and big hearts.

“I can’t imagine canceling Christmas,” said Giles. “If we can’t salvage such a beautiful tradition of hope, peace and joy… what do we have then?”

A couple of hundred dollars have been raised on GoFundMe, but, as of Friday, there are still no sponsors.

Giles said Monday is the deadline for filing insurance to cover the event. If the parade is cancelled, everyone who has bought a ticket will get a refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch