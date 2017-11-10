Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines Shaves Head For Charity

(CBSDFW.COM) – The long locks are gone! Chip Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper decided to shave his head to raise money for a good cause.

Gaines responded in an Instagram post to fans who weren’t fond of his previous hairstyle. He challenged those people to put up money for him to cut his long locks but also to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the post, Gaines said, “We want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs. Let’s come together to do something big to bless these kiddos.”

Donate to @StJude & the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. #OperationHaircut https://t.co/fG0GoNCJLR pic.twitter.com/RGQtcIrRdj — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) November 2, 2017

Gaines said he would cut more and more hair as money is raised. The donations exceeded expectations.

Gaines and his wife Joanna were able to go to the Target House and present a big check to the children.

“We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of St Jude, we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way,” tweeted Joanna Gaines.

We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @StJude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q2Wkg8cBK8 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) November 9, 2017

John Marsicano, public relations specialist for Magnolia – the company founded by the Gaines, told CBS 11 the couple raised $230,092 for St. Jude.