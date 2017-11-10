3 High School Students Accused Of Sexual Assault Against Mentally Challenged Girl

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW) – Three high school students are facing felony rape charges, accused of sexually assaulting a mentally challenged 16-year-old student.
According to the arrest warrant 19 -year-old Sylvanus Lanier, 17-year-old Elijah Willis, and 17-year-old Marco Garcia, all students at Cedar Hill High school, allegedly attacked the fellow student in a school restroom on October 19th.
Officials say the girl reported the sexual assault 4 days later.
Lanier is being held on a $100,000 bond for Aggravated Sexual Assault. Willis is also being held with a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault. His bond is set at $25,000.
Lanier and Willis remain behind bars this morning in the Dallas County Jail
Suspect Marco Garcia was released on bail November 2nd.