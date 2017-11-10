3 High School Students Accused Of Sexual Assault Against Mentally Challenged Girl

Filed Under: Attack, Cedar Hill, Crime, Dallas, Education, Elijah Willis, felony rape charges, Marco Garcia, rape, sexually assaulting a mentally challenged girl, Sylvanus Lanier, Texas

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW) – Three high school students are facing felony rape charges, accused of sexually assaulting a mentally challenged 16-year-old student.

According to the arrest warrant 19 -year-old Sylvanus Lanier, 17-year-old Elijah Willis, and 17-year-old Marco Garcia, all students at Cedar Hill High school, allegedly attacked the fellow student in a school restroom on October 19th.

cedar hill high sex assault suspects 3 High School Students Accused Of Sexual Assault Against Mentally Challenged Girl

(L-R) Sylvanus Lanier, Elijah Willis (Image via Dallas Co Jail)

Officials say the girl reported the sexual assault 4 days later.

Lanier is being held on a $100,000 bond for Aggravated Sexual Assault. Willis is also being held with a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault. His bond is set at $25,000.

Lanier and Willis remain behind bars this morning in the Dallas County Jail

Suspect Marco Garcia was released on bail November 2nd.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch