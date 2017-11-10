Houston’s World Series Trophy Gets Damaged At Luxurious Gala

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Less than a week after the Houston Astros took home their first World Series championship in franchise history, the team’s hard-earned Commissioner’s Trophy was damaged at a luxurious fundraising gala. The event happened on Wednesday night at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts.

Astros owner Jim Crane was among those in attendance, and had brought along the team’s trophy for the evening.

According to the Houston Chronicle, attendees were halfway through the ‘One Great Night in November’ dinner when a server bumped into two other men, tripping them both and knocking down the table where the baseball trophy had been placed. The award was quickly picked up and put back on the table, but the damage had already been done.

Some of the 30 flags on the Commissioner’s Trophy were “noticeably bent out of shape,” the Houston Chronicle said.

Men with earpieces descended on the award and covered it up with a turquoise bag, swiftly moving it away from the ballroom, the newspaper reported, as men in tuxedos giggled and said, “We’ll just have to win another one.” The evening then continued as if nothing had happened.

After the dinner had ended, a museum staff member told the Houston Chronicle that the Commissioner’s Trophy had already been moved into the restoration area of the building to be repaired. “There couldn’t be a better place to get a trophy fixed,” the employee said.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series late Wednesday of last week. Slugging outfielder George Springer took home the World Series MVP honor. The City of Houston held a massive downtown parade for the team last Friday.