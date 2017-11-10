Jerry Jones Says Lawsuit Against NFL About “Power Of The Commissioner”

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going all in to block NFL owners from giving Commissioner Roger Goodell a new contract.
According to a report written by the New York Times, Jones told the six members of the league’s competition committee that he has hired high-profile attorney David Boies and will sue the NFL and fellow team owners if Goodell’s contract extension isn’t scrapped.
“We’ve given him (Roger Goodell) a lot of power,” said Jones. “I think we need the checks and balances of ownership to be in a position to not just suggest, but approve of his decisions.”
The understanding is that Jones’ isn’t as much “blocking’’ commissioner Roger Goodell’s new contract as he is wishing to “control’’ it.