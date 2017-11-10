Senator Cruz Shifts Re-Election Campaign Into Higher Gear

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – While campaigning at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday, Senator Ted Cruz said he’s looking to rev up support from his conservative base. “I’m going to do everything I can to encourage them.”

When asked if the biggest concern is conservatives who aren’t happy with the lack of legislative accomplishments in Congress will stay home, Cruz replied, “There’s no doubt people are frustrated. I’m frustrated because we’ve got majorities in both houses of Congress and so far, haven’t delivered.”

So with his so-called “Cruzer,” the Senator is shifting his campaign into higher gear in a drive to combat the Democrats’ enthusiasm.

Senator Cruz said, “The hard left is energized. They hate the President. They’re angry.”

Congressman Beto O’Rourke of El Paso is challenging Senator Cruz, who acknowledges the Democrat has raised millions of dollars without PACS and has received some big crowds across the state.

Cruz said, “Listen, I’m concerned about the entire country. 2018 election, if we get out act together and deliver on our promises, I think 2018 will be a fantastic election for Republicans.”

The conservative Republican says he is taking O’Rourke seriously.

Cruz says he believes he should be re-elected because he’s fulfilled his promises to fight for jobs and repeal Obamacare.

It’s something he says he isn’t giving up on.

Now, he’s focused on tax cuts.

When asked if he agrees with President Trump that the tax reform bill includes the biggest tax cuts ever, Cruz said, “It should be, and I’ve been urging my colleagues, urging the President, go big and bold with tax cuts.”

He describes the House bill as “An opening step.”

Cruz says tax reform will pass.

Before Cruz can face O’Rourke, he may face primary challengers, including Stefano de Stefano, a Houston attorney, Dan McQueen, a former Corpus Christi Mayor, and Bruce Jacobson, a religious TV executive.

Candidates can begin filing paperwork for the 2018 election beginning Saturday, November 11 through December 11.

While at the Speedway on race day, the Senator attracted supporters and met Larry Portman, a self-described liberal, who said he will likely support O’Rourke. “I wish the government would stay out of social issues. I wish the government would stay out of religious issues. I wish they would concentrate on making America great by building up the whole country, not just parts of it.”

But conservative Jeff Smith, who greeted Cruz said, “We support what Ted Cruz and others like him are trying to accomplish: smaller government, more efficient government, and better use of our tax dollars.”

Despite some in the GOP facing challenges, most political analysts in Texas believe Cruz will win his race.