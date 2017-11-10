Slightly Below Normal Temperatures Through The Weekend

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 51; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 69; Normal Low: 48*

  • Patchy morning ‘DENSE’ fog, afternoon high clouds.
  • Grab your jackets for morning (Fri, Sat) Veteran’s Day parades.
  • Slightly below normal temperatures through the weekend.
  • Slight rain chance on Sunday.
  • Perfect weather all of next week.
  • +0.19” above normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 40” of rain since Sept 1st…<4.36> below normal.

Today: Patchy morning fog, afternoon sunshine and cool. High: Low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Passing high clouds. Upper 50’s for H.S. football. Near 50 by daybreak. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Veteran’s Day: Increasing clouds and remaining cool. High: Mid 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Morning cool front brings a slight chance of showers (20%) through the day. High: Mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: Upper 60s.

Tuesday -> Thursday: Partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures. High: Mid 70s.

