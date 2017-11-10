Texas Church Congregants Say They Feared Gunman Well Before Mass Shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Longtime congregants at the small-town Texas church where a gunman’s rampage left more than two dozen dead say they were afraid of the attacker.

Husband and wife Rod and Judy Green tell The Associated Press Friday that they are good friends with Devin Kelley’s in-laws, and that Kelley had often exhibited troubling behavior.

devin Texas Church Congregants Say They Feared Gunman Well Before Mass Shooting

Devin Patrick Kelley (credit: CBS News)

Authorities have said Kelley’s mother-in-law attended First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and she’d gotten threatening texts from him.

Rod Green says that at a Christmas dinner one year, Kelley had “bragged about being armed.”

The Greens also said they watched Kelley closely when he showed up wearing all black last month at a festival at the church.

Judy Green says Kelley was “completely distant and way out in thought.”

Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Sunday’s massacre.

sutherland springs crosses Texas Church Congregants Say They Feared Gunman Well Before Mass Shooting

Man prays at memorial in Sutherland Springs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

