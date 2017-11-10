Many DFW Places Offering Freebies To Military Members On Veterans Day

III Forks Steakhouse: Free entree up to $40 value for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Proof of service required.

American Family Care: Free flu shots are being provided to any veteran with proper ID.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a complimentary dine-in meal chosen from a special menu. Guests must provide proof of service. Beverages not included.

Black Oak Grill: Free entree up to $18 value for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Proof of service required.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Free small-drip coffee for veterans and active military members who show military ID.

Bubba’s 33: Veterans and active military members can choose one of six complimentary entrees and a drink during the 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. lunch hours. Proof of service is required.

Cantina Laredo: Free entree up to $20 value for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Proof of service required.

Cici’s Pizza: Free pizza buffet with military ID.

Cool River Cafe: Free entree up to $40 value for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Proof of service required.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken for all veterans and active military members with proof of service.

El Chico: Free entree up to $15 value for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Proof of service required.

El Fenix: All veterans and active duty military members can choose a free dine-in meal from a special menu. Valid military ID or proof of service is required. Beverage, tax and tip are not included.

Fort Worth Zoo: Veterans, reserve and active duty military personnel, as well as first responders, can receive free admission for themselves and one guest. Up to four additional tickets can be purchased with a $2.00 discount. Offer good from between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on November 10-12.

Lucky’s Cafe: Free entree up to $15 value for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Proof of service required.

Main Event: Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a complimentary entree from a special menu and play games for free with a $10 FUNcard. Offer good from location open until 5:00 p.m. only. Valid military ID or proof of service is required.

Mimi’s Cafe: Veterans and active duty military personnel can select a free meal from a special menu. Military ID and drink purchase are required.

Norma’s Cafe: All veterans and current military members can receive a complimentary breakfast from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Military members can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with their order. Also, from November 12-16, military members will receive 20 percent off of their checks. Starting on November 17, military and first responders will receive 10 percent off of their checks.

Rock & Brews: Each person who presents a veteran, military or first responder ID will receive one pulled pork sandwich.

Silver Fox Steakhouse: Free entree up to $40 value for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Proof of service required.

Texas Roadhouse: All veterans and active military members can choose one of 10 entrees and a drink during the 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. lunch hours. Proof of service is required.