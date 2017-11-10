Woman Crashes Near House Fire, Runs Away Not Wearing Pants

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Toledo, Ohio were in for a surprise as they were putting out a house fire, and it was all caught on tape.

Firefighters were putting out a fire at a home Wednesday evening when an SUV drove into a house next door, WTVG-TV reports. The video shows the vehicle into the front steps where firefighters were standing.

The woman behind the wheel got out of the SUV and started running down the sidewalk. She was not wearing pants.

A man then ran after her, but she fell. She then tried to run past him. Firefighters were able to walk up to the woman and lead her back to the emergency vehicle.

“You know, in that instance, you go from almost being attacked in this stage… now you’re concerned for the individual,” said Pvt. Rahe Sterling of Toledo Fire and Rescue. “Obviously something was going on with her, the next step is we have to render care to her and make sure nobody else was hurt.”

Before the camera started rolling, witnesses said the SUV was flying down the street, jumping a curb and taking out a stop sign.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.