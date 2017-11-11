4 Shot, 1 Dead In Shooting At Dallas Bar

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say four people were shot and one person died in a disturbance at a Dallas bar early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call at Emerald City Grill in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Atlanta Street at around 1:45 a.m. Police say there appeared to be a disturbance inside the bar that spilled to the outside.

According to police, when the people involved were pushed outside, shots were then fired. Three men and a woman were struck by gunfire. All four were transported to Baylor Hospital for treatment.

Police say one of the victims, 28-year-old Johnny Williams, died from his injuries.

Johnny Williams (Dallas PD)

There have no arrests so far in this case.

