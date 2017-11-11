North Texas Bride Uses Wedding To Remember Father Killed In Crash

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One North Texas woman’s wedding day wasn’t exactly what she had in mind after her father died in a car crash. She came up with a special way to include him in Saturday’s celebration.

Sherri Webb’s dream wedding almost didn’t happen.

“I almost called it off because he wasn’t going to be here. That’s something he really wanted… to walk me down the aisle,” said Webb.

Webb’s father, Clarence Green, was killed in a car crash after police say Jose Aguado was driving with a suspended license and ran a red light.

Webb’s 3-year-old brother, also named Clarence, was sitting next to his father.

“You know, there were a lot of times I said, ‘I wish my dad was here,'” said Webb.

Her little brother stepped in on her wedding day Saturday to fill his father’s shoes and follow his footsteps.

In a way, her father was with her when she walked down the aisle. She carried his picture and his memory in her bouquet.

At the reception, brother and sister took the floor for the father and daughter dance.

Surrounded by love and support from her new husband, mother and brother, Webb said her father wouldn’t have wanted the wedding day any other way.

“I think my dad would be really proud. He did a great job. My dad’s favorite thing to say was, “That’s alright!’ So I know he’s saying, ‘that’s alright!” said Webb.

A bittersweet wedding day for a daughter still mourning the loss of her father.

“Daddy, we did it. I did it with you in mind. My team did it with you in mind. I hope we made you proud,” said Webb.

Aguado’s bond was set for $55,000 for driving with a suspended license and criminally-negligent homicide. He made bond a day later. Webb said she plans to be at his trial.