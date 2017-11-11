‘Star Trek’ Actor George Takei Accused Of Groping Model In 1980s

(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – “Star Trek” actor George Takei has denied he groped a model-actor in 1981.
Takei said Saturday on Twitter that events described in an interview with Scott R. Brunton “simply did not occur.”
Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he was living in Hollywood when he met Takei at a bar. They exchanged numbers, he said, and then Takei invited him out and back to his condo after Brunton broke up with a boyfriend.
Brunton said he “must have passed out” after a drink, awaking to Takei groping him.
In his tweets, Takei said the accusations are “a he said/he said situation.” He then added that “the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”
