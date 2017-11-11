‘Star Trek’ Actor George Takei Accused Of Groping Model In 1980s

(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – “Star Trek” actor George Takei has denied he groped a model-actor in 1981.

Takei said Saturday on Twitter that events described in an interview with Scott R. Brunton “simply did not occur.”

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he was living in Hollywood when he met Takei at a bar. They exchanged numbers, he said, and then Takei invited him out and back to his condo after Brunton broke up with a boyfriend.

Brunton said he “must have passed out” after a drink, awaking to Takei groping him.

In his tweets, Takei said the accusations are “a he said/he said situation.” He then added that “the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

