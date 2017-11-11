CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey

Filed Under: Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott, Hurricane Harvey, Texas, Texas State Guard
gettyimages 841640900 1 e1510437631604 Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey

(Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday called for doubling the state’s unarmed guard forces, which were stretched thin by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

The Republican said at a Veteran’s Day rally in Austin that if re-elected next year, he’ll seek to expand the Texas State Guard to 5,000 volunteer members. He said it would make Texas better equipped to handle the next disaster. Expanding the state guard to that size would amount to a major surge in the volunteer unit, which unlike the Texas National Guard, can’t be deployed beyond state lines and doesn’t carry firearms.

Abbott, who is up for re-election in 2018, is making a more robust state guard one of his earliest visions of a second term. Few if any U.S. governors are better positioned entering next year’s midterm elections: Abbott has yet to attract a credible challenger, and Democrats seem uneager to take on an incumbent who won by 20 points in 2014 and has $40 million socked away.

Harvey killed more than 80 people and has been Abbott’s biggest test as governor. In the days after the Category 4 storm made landfall and dumped a record 50-plus inches of rain on Houston — leaving swaths of the nation’s fourth-largest city underwater — Abbott activated more than 12,000 members combined from the state guard and Texas National Guard.

Beefing up the State Guard is part of a broader policy plan surrounding veterans and the military that Abbott is rolling out early in his re-election campaign. It includes plans to reduce homelessness among veterans and more access to mental health services.

In 2015, the relatively obscure Texas State Guard received national attention after Abbott drew ridicule for ordering the guard to monitor a U.S. military training exercise known as “Jade Helm 15.” He did so amid Internet-fueled suspicions that the war simulation was really a hostile military takeover of Texas by the federal government.

Abbott called the criticism overblown, saying at the time he was merely responding to citizen concerns and not legitimizing conspiracy theories.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch