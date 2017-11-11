Live From Atlanta: Who’s In And Out For Cowboys

ATLANTA (105.3 The Fan) – If you follow the Dallas Cowboys via 105.3 The Fan, the Saturday news about All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is no surprise: Smith will not play against the Falcons here in Atlanta on Sunday. The shutdown being so complete that he didn’t even travel with the club.

Smith was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but did not participate in practice all week in any way as he nurses a strained groin in addition to the nagging injuries he deals with regarding his back and hip.

Chaz Green has in recent weeks rotated at left tackle in practice with Byron Bell. But sources indicate to us that this week he was the full-time left tackle, taking all the snaps – a sign of Dallas’ desire to get him fully ready to replace Smith against the Falcons.

Meanwhile, Dez Bryant (knee, ankle) is listed as questionable but tells 105.3 The Fan he plans on playing. Reserve tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) did not make the trip. New signee Daniel Ross – the 6-6, 325-pound defensive tackle claimed off Kansas City’s practice squad to fill the roster spot vacated by the Ezekiel Elliott suspension – will not join the team in Atlanta..

Alfred Morris is the top running back on the three-man depth chart in Elliott’s stead.

“I’ve treated every single day like I have the past six years,” Morris told 105.3 The Fan when we asked him about the ups and downs of this situation. “Nothing changes for me.”

Injured Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (groin) did make the trip, but recent signee Mike Nugent will be Dallas’ kicker on Sunday.