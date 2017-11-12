Dallas Holiday Parade Struggling To Stay Afloat After Losing Sponsor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a last ditch effort to save a North Texas holiday tradition. The Dallas Holiday Parade is out of money after losing Children’s Health as a sponsor of nearly three decades.

Jeffrey Giles, executive director of the parade, is making a list and checking it twice as he collectors a bit of hope – one dollar at a time.

It’s been around for nearly 30 years, but the Dallas Holiday Parade will be cancelled Monday if $373,000 isn’t raised.

“That’s still the number to beat. These fabulous and wonderful people that’ve brought $6,000 in… that chips away at the balance as well,” said Giles.

He and his team are working around the clock to make the holiday tradition happen. The parade was previously known as the Adolphus Children’s Parade and, most recently, the Children’s Health Holiday Parade.

“We’ve had an enormous and insane response. It’s been very exciting. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to reach that many people in that short of time,” said Giles.

Giles said he won’t quit until time runs out or until his Christmas wish comes true.

“We’re hanging on to hope that there is somebody out there that looks at this and says, ‘This is what we want to do for the community. We want to save that hometown parade,'” said Giles.

The parade has already sold 1,700 tickets. Those who bought tickets will get a full refund if the parade is cancelled.