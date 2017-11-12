Police Investigating Homicide At Dallas Apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the El Rancho apartments in the 9900 block of Bruton Road at around 5 a.m.
Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was involved in an argument with the suspect inside the apartment. As the argument escalated, the suspect shot the victim
According to police, the suspect fled the scene. The victim has not been identified.
Police are working to interview several witnesses and attempting to locate any video.