1,300 Pounds Of Marijuana From Mexico Seized In South Texas

DEL RIO (CBSDFW) – U.S Customs officials seized 1,300 of marijuana coming from Mexico, through Texas, and headed for St. Louis at the Del Rio Port of Entry.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers announced Monday that a 1,300 pound stash of marijuana was found last week hidden inside a commercial trailer bound for St. Louis, Missouri.

Official say the contraband was detected by drug dogs and non-intrusive imaging equipment inside a shipment of silica sand as it arrived from Mexico.

“Smugglers go to great lengths to get their illicit products into the U.S.,” said Port Director Alberto D. Perez, Del Rio Port of Entry. “The training, experience and dedication of our frontline CBP officers has prevented yet another load of contraband from reaching our communities.”

