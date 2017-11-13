A Foote Files Concert Review: The Temptations

(CBS11) – This past Sunday, my wife and I went back up to Winstar in Thackerville, OK for a matinee concert from The Temptations. And I have to tell you: this group is as great today as they were back when they got started in Detroit in 1960.

The original group that most of us remember consisted of Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks, David Ruffin, Paul Williams, and Melvin Franklin. They kicked off their Billboard charting in 1964 with such songs as “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” followed later by “My Girl,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep,” “(I Know) I’m Losing You” and “I Wish It Would Rain.”

Today, Williams is the only original member in their 58th year of performing but today shares the stage with Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs, and Willie Green. The group still performs in a style that made them famous: unparalleled harmonies, flashy wardrobe, some great dance moves, and a phenomenal and talented group of musicians on keyboard, drums, guitars, and brass! The orchestra leader was fabulous and had done work for the late Marvin Gaye.

In a concert that lasted about 90 minutes, the group sang many, if not most, of their famous songs that charted well on Billboard (some listed above) and really engaged the audience to sing along as well. The group has received so many record industry awards over the years: three Grammy Awards, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, four #1 hits on the Billboard Top 40, fourteen #1 R&B singles, and induction into The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 1989.

If you ever have a chance to see The Temptations in person, please do so!

Written by Smokey Robinson and Bobby Rogers, “The Way You Do The Things You Do” was released on the Gordy label #7028 on January 23, 1964, with the late Eddie Kendricks on the vocals. The lyrics go like this:

“You got a smile so bright

You know you could have been a candle

I’m holding you so tight

You know you could have been a handle

The way you swept me off my feet

You know you could’ve been a broom

And babe you smell so sweet

You know you could’ve been some perfume

Well you could of been anything that you wanted to

I can tell

The way you do the things you do”

We heard this song on Sunday and it still sounds great!