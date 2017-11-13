Another Woman Accuses George H.W. Bush Of Groping

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Another woman has stepped forward to claim former President George H.W. Bush inappropriately touched her.

Roslyn Corrigan tells Time that she posed for a photo with Bush in 2003 at a gathering of CIA officers north of Houston. She was 16 at the time and attended the event with her mother and father, who was an intelligence analyst.

Corrigan says as the photo was being taken, Bush dropped his hand to her buttocks and squeezed.

Time spoke with seven people who said they had been told by Corrigan about the encounter in the years afterward.

A spokesman for the former president, Jim McGrath, says Bush has apologized “to anyone he may have offended during a photo op.”

Corrigan is at least the fifth woman to claim Bush groped her. Actress Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

Actress Heather Lind has also said that the former president touched her inappropriately. In a now-deleted Instagram post Lind said it happened in 2014 while she was posing for a photo during a promotional tour for her AMC television series. She said while he was seated in a wheelchair H.W. Bush touched her from behind and told her a dirty joke.

