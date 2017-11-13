Archeologists Discover Wine From 6000 BC

Filed Under: archaeologists, BC, Local TV, University of Toronto, Wine, wine discovery

(CBSDFW.COM) – Cheers to Georgia –- the country, not the state — as its culture may have been the first to cultivate wine,

By examining ancient organic compounds absorbed into pottery that stored the wine, archeologists there found evidence of grape wine and viniculture dating back to around 6000 B.C.

screen shot 2017 11 13 at 6 49 17 pm Archeologists Discover Wine From 6000 BC

wine discovery – University of Toronto

As a medicine, social lubricant, mind-altering substance, and highly valued commodity, wine, like in the West today, became central to their early society.

And as Georgians migrated, they took such skills and culture with them, helping civilizations in places such as Mesopotamia and the Eastern Mediterranean begin to flourish.

You can check out details on the University of Toronto study here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch