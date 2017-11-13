Archeologists Discover Wine From 6000 BC

(CBSDFW.COM) – Cheers to Georgia –- the country, not the state — as its culture may have been the first to cultivate wine,
By examining ancient organic compounds absorbed into pottery that stored the wine, archeologists there found evidence of grape wine and viniculture dating back to around 6000 B.C.
As a medicine, social lubricant, mind-altering substance, and highly valued commodity, wine, like in the West today, became central to their early society.
And as Georgians migrated, they took such skills and culture with them, helping civilizations in places such as Mesopotamia and the Eastern Mediterranean begin to flourish.
