3 People Dead After Car Slams Into Back Of Big Rig In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are investigating an early Monday crash in Dallas that ultimately ended with three people dead. The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Lombardy Lane, and shut down lanes of traffic in the area.

A car was traveling behind an 18-wheeler and slammed into the back of the big rig. Officials had to request a specialized Dallas Fire-Rescue crew because of victims that were pinned in the wreckage.

Two of the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas in critical condition. That individual later died at the hospital from their injuries. The names of these individuals have not yet been released.

A tow truck has arrived at the scene of a triple fatality along Harry Hines Blvd. this morning. The cause of the car accident is under investigation. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/dCIZCGrjVP — Brittany Jeffers (@BrittJeffersCBS) November 13, 2017

Investigators remained at the scene for hours, however, details about the crash are still limited.

Several lanes near the intersection were shut down while officials with the Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the crash scene. Those lanes have since opened back up to regular traffic.