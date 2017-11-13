Changes Coming For North Richland Hills Highway After Another Crash

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A big rig crash shuts down a busy North Texas toll way and draws new attention to an intersection people in the area call dangerous.

An 18-wheeler dangled off a bridge Sunday night near Fort Worth. The driver’s cabin separated from the rest of the 18-wheeler, crash landing unto Loop 820 below the overpass.

The big rig barreled through two concrete barriers on the Iron Horse Bridge Sunday night. North Richland Hills police say the driver was likely going faster than recommended for the ramp and did not break at all. The driver was hospitalized but expected to be released Monday.

“We are going to have worst wrecks before it’s over with,” said Phil Hoskins, who lives near the intersection.

Like Hoskins, other residents share the fear. They have seen several deadly crashes there. The North Richland Police Department confirms three people died more than a year ago in a fatal crash in that same area.

“The main thing is people are running through it,” said Hoskins. “There’s not enough signage.”

Frustrated residents have turned to their city leaders after they say the North Tarrant Express Project, which is responsible for the road, was unresponsive. North Richland Hills City Councilman Timothy Welch says he believes a change in the design could be beneficial.

Late today, the North Tarrant Express Project tells CBS 11 it’s already made changes, installing rumble strips, “signal ahead” signs, “Stop Here On Red” signs, and large double arrow directional sign at the end of the off ramp. North Tarrant Express Project says more changes could be made once the police investigation into the crash is complete.