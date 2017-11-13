Cowboys Serve Thanksgiving Meals For Those In Need

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A day after the Cowboys blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons, some of the players were out in the community giving back.

Happy to be at @SalArmyDFW to serve early Thanksgiving. Thanks to @Albertsons for supplying us with a delicious meal! #CowboysGiveBack pic.twitter.com/1r0VFqhOLm — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 13, 2017

Dak Prescott, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Jason Witten, Tyrone Crawford, Joey Looney and other members of the organization were on hand at the Salvation Army on Monday to serve meals to the less fortunate.

“After a performance like that, after the way we played and just after a tough loss, it’s easy to just lay in bed and pout and be sad,” Prescott told DallasCowboys.com. “But, as I said, you come and do events like this, it brightens my day. As I said, it puts it into perspective how important life is outside of the game of football and my impact on it.”

.@dak signing autographs for our guests in attendance at our early Thanksgiving at @SalArmyDFW. #CowboysGiveBack pic.twitter.com/lWYM5PqhL5 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 13, 2017

The players also took time to pose for photographs, signed autographs and visited with the diners.

The Cowboys partner with the Salvation Army every November to serve the meals.