Housing Choice Voucher Program Opens Wait List

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A wait list for rental vouchers for public housing opens today in Tarrant County – the first time the list has been open in six years.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions says eligible families will be able to apply online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program starting at 8 a.m. The window closes Friday at midnight.

“Our new online application will help to make the application easier to access, as well as more streamlined and efficient,” FWHS Interim President Mary-Margaret Lemons said in a press release.  “We’re hoping that all eligible and interested families and individuals will apply.”

Applicants must meet an income requirement which is $25,00 for an individual and $35,700 for a family of four.

There’s more information available at the agency’s website, FWHS.org.

 

 

