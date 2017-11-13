Mesquite High School Football Player Kicking For A Cause

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Poteet High School football team is getting ready for the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

For one of the players, Dylan Brown, he’s getting more chances to kick for a cause that goes beyond the gridiron. The reason is personal.

“We’ve had 16 family members and friends that have had cancer. And nine of them didn’t make it,” explains Brown.

Last spring, Dylan heard a presentation called “Kick-It.” It’s a program powered by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation; a group that raises awareness about childhood cancer and research.

“Cancer’s bad for anybody, but especially for children who are a few months old up to my age. That’s really hard,” says Brown.

After hearing about the program and coming up with a plan, Dylan went to Poteet High School Head Football Coach Kody Groves for permission.

“I wasn’t completely surprised because that’s something Dylan would do,” according to Coach Groves.

Dylan set out to raise $5,000 through donations or a pledge for every successful field goal and extra point. He’s close to hitting that mark. The high school junior told us he has been perfect on extra points this season and only missed one field goal.

“Honestly, I just try not to think about it. At the same time, I want to make every kick,” as Dylan walked us through his routine before a kick.

He’s had a lot to celebrate with his team while making his family proud.

“He’s always had a good heart and he loves to help people. He loves to kick a football,” explained Dylan’s mother, Shelley Brown.

No matter how this season ends, Dylan won’t be satisfied with the results.

“I’m going to get better in the off-season and continue this fundraiser next season and, hopefully, raise twice as much as I will this year,” says Brown.

But he’s already earned something from his team.

“He’s got his coach’s respect. His teammates’ respect. And it gets us thinking about ways we can think outside the box to make a difference and make a change,” says Coach Groves.

You can learn more about Dylan’s story by clicking here.