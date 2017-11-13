Mom Making Special Event For Kids With Treachers Collins

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – One North Texas mother is rolling out the red carpet for families who are a real-life inspiration. “Wonder” is a best-selling book-turned-movie about a boy with unique differences, navigating through bullying and acceptance.

Brittany Brown’s life has been transformed in so many ways when her son was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome.

“He was breathing well. And when he realized he was missing ears. That’s the first thing. I looked down and saw there was something different about him,” said Brown.

Things haven’t always been easy for Michael or his mother.

“Everywhere we go in public, people’s first reaction is to look away,” said Brown.

Michael’s had four surgeries so far – with more to come.

Brown came up with a way to shine a spotlight on her son – and other kids just like him. This Thursday, she’s hosting a private red carpet event and an advanced screening of the new movie “Wonder.”

“We’re all getting together to celebrate that this movie is coming out, and the fact that it’s going to raise awareness for this syndrome,” said Brown.

Michael’s friend, Sam, and his family will be at the event.

“I’m excited. If the movie is half as good as the book, it’s going to be really special,” said Sam’s father Paul Greer.

Sam is nine years old. He’s also faced challenges.

“We have our hearing aid, we have our trach, we have our small jaw… we have lots of differences, but we also have lots of similarities,” said Sam’s mother Carrie Greer. “We just treat him the same because that’s how we want him to be treated.”

These families are living a real-life story of determination, love and wonder, and they hope the feelings are contagious.

“That would change our life to be able to go into the grocery store and for people to be friendly and smile instead of turn their heads and walk away,” said Brown.

Brown says 500 people are attending Thursday’s red carpet event, and she still sending invites. The movie “Wonder” comes out Friday.