Police Searching For Washing Machine Change Thief

Filed Under: Crime, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, Laundry Thief, Surveillance Video, Texas, theft, Video, Washing Machine

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Police are searching for a petty change thief who sees himself building an illegal fortune by ripping off washing machines.

Fort Worth Police released surveillance video on Monday showing an unidentified white male attempting to break into some laundry machines for some change.

In a funny video on their Facebook page titled “Welcome to The Laundry Thief Show” (complete with laugh track and sound effects), the suspect is shown wearing a ‘Realtree’ baseball cap with “cool tattoos” on both arms, according to FWPD.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact the Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4697.

